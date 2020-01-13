Global  

Report: Before signing Tony Romo to massive deal, CBS offered job to Peyton Manning

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
According to New York Post, CBS was worried about Romo's eventual salary. It made Peyton Manning an offer between $10 million to $12 million per year.
News video: Tony Romo To Ink Record-Setting Broadcast Deal With CBS

Tony Romo To Ink Record-Setting Broadcast Deal With CBS 00:30

 Tony Romo will reportedly ink a deal worth more than he ever earned as a Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

ESPN to Reportedly Offer CBS' Tony Romo Historic Contract [Video]ESPN to Reportedly Offer CBS' Tony Romo Historic Contract

ESPN to Reportedly Offer CBS' Tony Romo Historic Contract Tony Romo may be moving to ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team next year. The contract offer would make Romo the highest-paid..

REPORT: Tony Romo’s Deal With CBS Has A Full Value Of $180 Million

He's going to be a very rich man
Daily Caller

Tony Romo Extends Contract With CBS Sports Earning $17M Per Year

Tony Romo is staying put at CBS Sports as an NFL Analyst with a massive new deal. The network announced the 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys player’s...
Just Jared Also reported by •The WrapUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesTMZ.comDenver PostCBS SportsFOX Sports

