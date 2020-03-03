Global  

Coronavirus: England rugby prop in self-isolation

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: England rugby prop in self-isolationEngland prop Mako Vunipola has been quarantined over coronavirus fears.Vunipola was yesterday named in England's 34-man squad but the Rugby Football Union said he did not come into camp after travelling through Hong Kong on his...
News video: Coronavirus: Italy v England postponed amid outbreak

Coronavirus: Italy v England postponed amid outbreak 00:36

 England's Six Nations game against Italy on March 14 in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the PA news agency understands. Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen...

Jones 'focussed on beating Wales' after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Sport24.co.za | Coronavirus 'bigger than rugby' for England flyhalf as uncertainty grips Six Nations

England flyhalf George Ford has no problem accepting there are things that are "more critical than us playing in a rugby game".
News24

England rugby player Mako Vunipola in self-isolation as coronavirus precaution

England prop Mako Vunipola is in self-isolation as a precaution against the coronavirus and will not be selected to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday,...
Japan Today

getseatnow

Rugby Tickets England prop Vunipola stood down because of '24/7 camp environment': England's "24/7 camp environment" contributed… https://t.co/0UYC5Xxl3s 1 day ago

Web0z

Mark Webster RT @BBCSport: England prop Mako Vunipola has gone into self-isolation as a coronavirus precaution. Full story 👉 https://t.co/zkIg34wCfl #b… 1 day ago

BBCSportWales

BBC Sport Wales Prop Mako Vunipola is training with his club Saracens, despite being stood down by England over coronavirus fears… https://t.co/2uVN68Yepc 2 days ago

ewstanhope

Etsuko Stanhope RT @bbcrugbyunion: Mako Vunipola is training with his club Saracens, despite being stood down by England over coronavirus fears. The prop… 2 days ago

bbcrugbyunion

BBC Rugby Union Mako Vunipola is training with his club Saracens, despite being stood down by England over coronavirus fears. The… https://t.co/AeruAkCmXD 2 days ago

RugbyEng

#rugbyengland Mako Vunipola at centre of coronavirus confusion after prop is stood down by England but trains with Saracens… https://t.co/I1Tw3mntUM 2 days ago

iPaperSport

i sport Saracens release statement clarifying Mako Vunipola situation. The prop has been withdrawn from the England squad… https://t.co/2rwUhkEbPD 2 days ago

SARugbyChick

SARugbyChick Coronavirus: England rugby prop in self-isolation https://t.co/S8vbS4fIE6 via @NZHeraldRugby https://t.co/cZJ8gEzTrk 2 days ago

