Wayne Rooney WILL celebrate if he scores against Manchester United in the FA Cup, says Derby County coach Shay Given

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Shay Given expects Wayne Rooney to respect Manchester United when he faces his former club in a Derby County shirt this week – but believes he WILL celebrate if he scores. Rooney is a United legend and the club’s record goalscorer, as well as England’s, but he will be trying to help knock his old […]
News video: Solskjaer: Still life in 'old dog' Rooney

Solskjaer: Still life in 'old dog' Rooney 01:00

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney will get a warm reception when he lines up for Derby on Thursday - and can still pose a threat to his former club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaersays Derby was 'Highest priority' [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaersays Derby was 'Highest priority'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on his side's 3-0 FA Cup victory over Derby and their recent form. He says he has "good players" and that they're "hitting form".

Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd [Video]Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney can manage Manchester United if he is willing to make the sacrifices needed to survive in the role.

"Oh come on" - Cesc Fabregas reacts after one moment in Man United's FA Cup win

Cesc Fabregas reacted to Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Ramos saving Wayne Rooney during their 3-0 win against Derby County.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Derby TelegraphBelfast Telegraph

Wayne Rooney talks about having no fear as Derby County face Manchester United

Wayne Rooney talks about having no fear as Derby County face Manchester UnitedTonight sees the Rams take on the Reds in an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Pride Park Stadium
Derby Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsMid-DayIndependentDaily StarBelfast Telegraph

