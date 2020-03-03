The Sentinel receives national awards recognition for cricket coverage Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

ECB Domestic Cricket Journalism Awards judging panel rank coverage highly in Regional Newspaper of the Year category. ECB Domestic Cricket Journalism Awards judging panel rank coverage highly in Regional Newspaper of the Year category. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this dianne gibbons MBE RT @JonBamber: The Sentinel receives national awards recognition for cricket coverage - Stoke-on-Trent Live https://t.co/lEYK7jArfX 1 day ago Jonathan Bamber The Sentinel receives national awards recognition for cricket coverage - Stoke-on-Trent Live https://t.co/lEYK7jArfX 1 day ago Cricket share The Sentinel receives national awards recognition for cricket coverage - Stoke-on-Trent Live https://t.co/lNDXb00WXh 2 days ago