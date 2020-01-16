Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White 'still can't stand' VAR after World Cup decision

SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White 'still can't stand' VAR after World Cup decision

BBC Sport Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
England's Ellen White says she still "can't stand video assistant referees" after having a goal ruled out in last year's World Cup defeat by the USA.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry hosts Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace [Video]Harry hosts Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Sussex has carried out his first official public engagement since he and his wife quit as senior royals, triggering a major crisis for the monarchy. Harry was at Buckingham Palace - the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Harry makes first official appearance since decision to quit [Video]Harry makes first official appearance since decision to quit

The Duke of Sussex watches children play rugby league in the garden of Buckingham Palace as he hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw. The event was the first public engagement Harry has carried..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ellen White confident England can overcome recent slump ahead of SheBelieves Cup defence

Lionesses' World Cup campaign has been followed by a series of disappointing performances
Independent

Women's T20 Cricket World Cup live updates: White Ferns v Australia

Women's T20 Cricket World Cup live updates: White Ferns v AustraliaAll the T20 World Cup action between the White Ferns and Australia. The White Ferns have narrowly avoided a humiliating exit from the Twenty20 World Cup,...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bbcfoot

BBC Football News SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White still 'can't stand VAR' after World Cup decision: https://t.co/GJhN578mua 2 days ago

BestFootFrwd9

Best Foot Forward RT @womenfootiefans: BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White still 'can't stand VAR' after World Cup decision https://t.co/n8kBXrxM2q 2 days ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White still 'can't stand VAR' after World Cup decision https://t.co/U0pB8XM2KS via @vilnis11 https://t.co/NvX3jWMJqQ 2 days ago

TrendsKey

Trends Key SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White still ‘can’t stand VAR’ after World Cup decision https://t.co/qe38WzRUfc https://t.co/avOH1IcRIA 2 days ago

WpstoreX

WPSTORE.XYZ SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White still ‘can’t stand VAR’ after World Cup decision https://t.co/oH81Ifj50k https://t.co/sp9tY2ghQs 2 days ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White still ‘can’t stand VAR’ after World Cup decision https://t.co/2ZqSAnmh0m https://t.co/DXY1xV5Y3G 2 days ago

GoogleTrendsOn1

Google Trends Online SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White still ‘can’t stand VAR’ after World Cup decision https://t.co/Lng656u8wW https://t.co/Jer8jlXqLW 2 days ago

BlogDady

Blog Dady SheBelieves Cup: Ellen White still ‘can’t stand VAR’ after World Cup decision https://t.co/wlfxozwKn2 https://t.co/Awu5brwRoF 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.