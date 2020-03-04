Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Golf: Paige Spiranac opens up on horrific nude photo scandal

Golf: Paige Spiranac opens up on horrific nude photo scandal

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Golf: Paige Spiranac opens up on horrific nude photo scandalFormer golfer Paige Spiranac has opened up on the horror of having a nude photo leaked, revealing how the stigma of the scandal haunted her for years.Speaking on her new podcast Playing-A-Round, the 26-year-old — also a social media...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Paige Spiranac recalls ‘horrible’ nude photo scandal

Paige Spiranac may be an open book to her 2.1 million Instagram followers, but there are certain images of herself she had hoped would remain private.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT Former pro golfer opens up on how nude Sports Illustrated shoot helped her take back her body https://t.co/PhDT0ymW06 10 hours ago

IrishSunSport

Irish Sun Sport Golfer Paige Spiranac opens up on leaked nude pic that left her in tears https://t.co/7NshmqGUwo 11 hours ago

SportingExcite

Sporting Excitement Golfer Paige Spiranac opens up on naked leaked photo that left her in tears before ‘getting t**s out on own terms’… https://t.co/0v7qDNfG1l 15 hours ago

BrettHeley

Brett Heley 'It was horrible': Paige Spiranac opens up on nude photo scandal https://t.co/ul8bkz3YOv 21 hours ago

BirdiePardon

Pardon The Birdie Golf: Paige Spiranac opens up on horrific nude photo scandal https://t.co/jNCPd2MpQa 22 hours ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT Former pro golfer opens up harrowing nude photo ordeal https://t.co/EQvUZz3Qb1 1 day ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT Former pro golfer opens up harrowing nude photo ordeal https://t.co/EQvUZzlrzB 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.