Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mika Zibanejad scores, but Rangers waste game in hand andÂ fall to Blues

Mika Zibanejad scores, but Rangers waste game in hand andÂ fall to Blues

Newsday Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mika Zibanejad scored the only goal for the Rangers, who remain four points out of the second wild-card spot.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Mika Zibanejad lights it up with five goals against Capitals

Mika Zibanejad lights it up with five goals against Capitals 03:42

 Mika Zibanejad completes an incredible performance with an overtime winner, becoming the third-ever Ranger to score five goals in a game

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mika Zibanejad hammers slap shot for OT winner [Video]Mika Zibanejad hammers slap shot for OT winner

Artemi Panarin sets up Mika Zibanejad who cranks a heavy slap shot into twine to lift the Rangers to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:20Published

Mika Zibanejad nets pretty backhander on breakaway [Video]Mika Zibanejad nets pretty backhander on breakaway

Mika Zibanejad dekes to his backhand and lifts a backhander past Petr Mrazek on a breakaway to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad scores five goals vs. Capitals, including OT game-winner

New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad became the first NHL player to score five goals (which included an OT winner) since 2018.
USATODAY.com

NHL roundup: Rangers' Zibanejad scores five goals

Mika Zibanejad scored his fifth goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime as the New York Rangers survived blowing four one-goal leads and recorded a wild 6-5...
Reuters


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Mika Zibanejad scores five goals to give Rangers crucial win https://t.co/z1im6bFlLo https://t.co/idWDyTJpTj 32 seconds ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Mika Zibanejad scores his fifth goal of the game in OT to lead Rangers past Capitals. @simvh1984 >> https://t.co/uZmmP1ryXT 38 seconds ago

gkoumour

gus RT @nypostsports: A five-goal night! https://t.co/loUys1RgJ8 1 minute ago

kakkonyr

✖️ RT @thatwaspanarin: Panarin up the middle zibanejad HE LOOKS TO THE NET HE SCORES! HE SCORES! THE RANGERS WIN!! MIKA ZIBANEJAD WITH 5 GOALS… 2 minutes ago

thatwaspanarin

emmy Panarin up the middle zibanejad HE LOOKS TO THE NET HE SCORES! HE SCORES! THE RANGERS WIN!! MIKA ZIBANEJAD WITH 5 G… https://t.co/oddG0h83Yd 4 minutes ago

bl021994

BL02 RT @ranger_fanly: Mika Zibanejad scores five goals to give Rangers crucial win #NYR https://t.co/XcPTUqumqB https://t.co/qtjzy8mDj9 5 minutes ago

AmyBrennan5566

Amy Brennan RT @BarDown: The Rangers beat the Capitals 6-5. Mika Zibanejad scores 5 of the Rangers’ goals including the winner 🤯 https://t.co/ikVuRAMype 5 minutes ago

NimerSports

Nimer Busool RT @SportsCentre: FIVE FOR MIKA: Mika Zibanejad scores five goals, including the OT winner, to lead the #Rangers to a 6-5 win over the #Cap… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.