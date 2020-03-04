Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1

Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1

FOX Sports Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1

DALLAS (AP) — Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

truebluefan

Roger Greene #Chiasson OT goal, #Koskinen 42 saves as #Oilers beat Stars 2-1 https://t.co/eubZcJoHhd 3 days ago

greene_roger

Roger Greene #Chiasson OT goal, #Koskinen 42 saves as #Oilers beat Stars 2-1 https://t.co/7GpafvatSd 3 days ago

truebluefan58

Sportstwo #Chiasson OT goal, #Koskinen 42 saves as #Oilers beat Stars 2-1 https://t.co/XQ8YNLiwYN 3 days ago

GARY_A99

G.C. Andrade RT @TSN_Sports: Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen's 42 saves send Oilers past Stars. MORE: https://t.co/Ov44eBTlz7 https://t.co/F9DWh6saQq 4 days ago

kapergirl

kapergurl RT @ctvedmonton: Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Tuesday nig… 4 days ago

1053thefan

105.3 The FAN Chiasson OT Goal, Koskinen 42 Saves As Oilers Beat @DallasStars 2-1 https://t.co/w3q0DAWidM 4 days ago

ctvedmonton

CTV Edmonton Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Tues… https://t.co/YU2ikff3DI 4 days ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen's 42 saves send Oilers past Stars. VIDEO: https://t.co/bUuvlsWDHw https://t.co/MkUU5VXnxX 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.