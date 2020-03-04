Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wayne Rooney's brilliant five-word message ahead of Derby County vs Man United

Wayne Rooney's brilliant five-word message ahead of Derby County vs Man United

Derby Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney's brilliant five-word message ahead of Derby County vs Man UnitedDerby County vs Manchester United build-up: Old Trafford legend Rooney has revealed how he reacted to the FA Cup fifth round draw when it was made in February after Northampton Town win.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Solskjaer: Still life in 'old dog' Rooney

Solskjaer: Still life in 'old dog' Rooney 01:00

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney will get a warm reception when he lines up for Derby on Thursday - and can still pose a threat to his former club.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd [Video]Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney can manage Manchester United if he is willing to make the sacrifices needed to survive in the role.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published

'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer [Video]'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Wayne Rooney's impact on Man United, but says he'll want to prove a point when he faces his former side.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This is how much Derby County or Man United will earn from FA Cup win at Pride Park

This is how much Derby County or Man United will earn from FA Cup win at Pride ParkDerby County vs Man United: FA Cup fifth round tie on Thursday night has a place in the quarter-finals at stake as well as plenty of prize money and this is how...
Derby Telegraph Also reported by •The Sport Review

Wayne Rooney on why FA Cup fixture will be so special as he poses with Man Utd fan

Wayne Rooney on why FA Cup fixture will be so special as he poses with Man Utd fanManchester United legend Wayne Rooney is set to line up against his former side for Derby in the FA Cup fifth round at Pride Park tonight
Daily Star Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

Tweets about this

Midlands_Footy_

Midlands Footy ⚽️ #DCFC Wayne Rooney's brilliant five-word message ahead of Derby County vs Man United https://t.co/YwPbe0W4oW https://t.co/dD0OCyVOrD 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.