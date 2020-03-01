Shafali Verma Number 1 in ICC Women’s T20I Batswomen rankings, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone top bowler

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Shafali Verma, the 16-year-old explosive India opener, and England spinner Sophie Ecclestone have not only made their mark in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 but are also ranked Number 1 in the batswomen and bowlers ranking issued by the world cricket body on Wednesday (March 4, 2020). Shafali Verma and Sophie Ecclestone will be playing in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday (March 5) at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia when India and England face off.


