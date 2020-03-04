Man United boss issues injury update ahead of FA Cup clash at Derby County

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Derby County vs Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking about tomorrow night's FA Cup fifth round clash and has issued an injury update on Paul Pogba and his team-mates. Derby County vs Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking about tomorrow night's FA Cup fifth round clash and has issued an injury update on Paul Pogba and his team-mates. 👓 View full article

