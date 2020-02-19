Rakitic wants Atletico move Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Ivan Rakitic is keen on leaving Barcelona and joining Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to Marca. The latest report confirms those from a while back which claim the contact between the Rojiblancos and the Croatian had already been made. Apparently, Atletico have identified the Barcelona midfielder as their priority target at the end of […]



The post Rakitic wants Atletico move appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published 2 weeks ago Atletico edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display Champions League holders Liverpool lose 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 first leg match. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this