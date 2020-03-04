Global  

Rashford, Pogba, Wan-Bissaka - Man Utd injury latest and expected return dates

Daily Star Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Rashford, Pogba, Wan-Bissaka - Man Utd injury latest and expected return datesManchester United will be without Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba for the foreseeable future with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James possibly joining them on the sidelines
Ed Woodward considering Paul Pogba transfer decision ahead of Man Utd injury return

Ed Woodward considering Paul Pogba transfer decision ahead of Man Utd injury returnPaul Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester United after a turbulent year
Daily Star

Solskjaer insists Man Utd won´t rush Rashford return

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will not rush Marcus Rashford back from injury. Rashford has been out since mid-January due to a back...
SoccerNews.com


