Manchester United Icon Ryan Giggs Gives Verdict on Bruno Fernandes Early Impact (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes, who arrived to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon this summer, has ‘hit the ground running’, as Ryan Giggs puts it. Ryan Giggs on Bruno Fernandes 🗣"He's lifted the place, he's lifted everyone aroun d him" pic.twitter.com/5cw5nCAYjh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2020

The post Manchester United Icon Ryan Giggs Gives Verdict on Bruno Fernandes Early Impact (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
