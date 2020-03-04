Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour Talks About His Performance Against Liverpool (Video)

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Chelsea knocked Premier League runaway leaders Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Tuesday, courtesy of strikes from Willian and Ross Barkley. However, one of the players that caught a fair bit of attention with a glittering performance was 18-year-old Billy Gilmour. Billy Gilmour on his performance against Liverpool 🗣"I enjoyed it, the fans were […]



5 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool 00:54 Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier League champions elect, the 18-year-old rightly named man of the match in just his second Blues start...