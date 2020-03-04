Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour Talks About His Performance Against Liverpool (Video)

Global  

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Chelsea knocked Premier League runaway leaders Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Tuesday, courtesy of strikes from Willian and Ross Barkley. However, one of the players that caught a fair bit of attention with a glittering performance was 18-year-old Billy Gilmour. Billy Gilmour on his performance against Liverpool 🗣"I enjoyed it, the fans were […]

News video: Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is 'huge in talent', Frank Lampard says after beating Liverpool 00:54

 Frank Lampard says diminutive teen star Billy Gilmour is “huge in talent” after the midfielder excelled in the FA Cup win over Liverpool. Gilmour bossed Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Premier League champions elect, the 18-year-old rightly named man of the match in just his second Blues start...

