Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Australia in South Africa 2020 Scoreboard

Australia in South Africa 2020 Scoreboard

Reuters India Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mar 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday at Bloemfontein, South Africa South Africa win by 6 wickets Australia 1st innings David Warner c Janneman Malan b Lungi Ngidi 35 Aaron Finch c Quinton de Kock b Anrich Nortje 69 Steven Smith c JJ Smuts b Lungi Ngidi 13 Marnus Labuschagne c Janneman Malan b Lungi Ngidi 0 D'Arcy Short c Janneman Malan b
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series

Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series 01:11

 Watch Dharamshala gears up for India vs South Africa ODI series

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southern ground hornbill seen snacking on venomous puff adder in South Africa [Video]Southern ground hornbill seen snacking on venomous puff adder in South Africa

A southern ground hornbill is seen snacking on a venomous puff adder in South Africa's Kruger National Park on February 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

Adorable Rainbow Lorikeet Having a Dance [Video]Adorable Rainbow Lorikeet Having a Dance

Occurred on March 2, 2020 / Adelaide, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "Happyfeet the Lorikeet is a rainbow lorikeet from Australia. He fell out of his nest at only 1 week old when his..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020, March 7, 2020


DNA Also reported by •Reuters India

India face England, Australia play South Africa on ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinals

India face 2009 winner England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday (March 5, 2020) with four-time champion Australia taking on...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAReuters IndiaSydney Morning HeraldBBC Sport

Tweets about this

sportstarweb

Sportstar RT @SportstarScores: South Africa posts 136/6 on the scoreboard, scoring 54 runs off the last five overs. But will the target be enough for… 6 days ago

SportstarScores

Sportstar | Live Scores South Africa posts 136/6 on the scoreboard, scoring 54 runs off the last five overs. But will the target be enough… https://t.co/yuqAypfqTS 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.