Australia in South Africa 2020 Scoreboard

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Mar 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday at Bloemfontein, South Africa South Africa win by 6 wickets Australia 1st innings David Warner c Janneman Malan b Lungi Ngidi 35 Aaron Finch c Quinton de Kock b Anrich Nortje 69 Steven Smith c JJ Smuts b Lungi Ngidi 13 Marnus Labuschagne c Janneman Malan b Lungi Ngidi 0 D'Arcy Short c Janneman Malan b
India face 2009 winner England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday (March 5, 2020) with four-time champion Australia taking on... Zee News Also reported by •DNA •Reuters India •Sydney Morning Herald •BBC Sport
Tweets about this
Sportstar RT @SportstarScores: South Africa posts 136/6 on the scoreboard, scoring 54 runs off the last five overs. But will the target be enough for… 6 days ago
Sportstar | Live Scores South Africa posts 136/6 on the scoreboard, scoring 54 runs off the last five overs. But will the target be enough… https://t.co/yuqAypfqTS 6 days ago