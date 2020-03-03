Global  

One News Page > Sports News > FA Cup Results: Manchester City and Leicester advance to quarter-finals after seeing off Championship opposition

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Reigning FA Cup holders Manchester City eased into the quarter-finals of the competition with a comfortable win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening. So often their saviour, Sergio Aguero fizzed a wicked left-footed shot at goal which Joe Wildsmith just could not hold to seal a 1-0 win. There was a hint of offside to […]
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they will target trying to win the FA Cup after reaching the quarter finals with a 3-0 win against Derby.

