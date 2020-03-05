Global  

Covid-19: 29 positive cases in India, states join hands to step up efforts

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A 26-year-old Paytm employee, a resident of Pankha Road in Janakpuri, became the second Delhi resident to contract Covid-19. He had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, a coronavirus hotspot. The man worked at the company’s Gurgaon office, which has been shut for 15 days.
Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus [Video]Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


