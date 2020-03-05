Covid-19: 29 positive cases in India, states join hands to step up efforts

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @the_hindu: With the second death and more than 80 positive cases of COVID-19, India has launched a containment lockdown with several St… 8 minutes ago www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Delhi woman who contracted coronavirus from son dies after developing pneumonia... #Coronavirus #India #Delhi… https://t.co/Fd9zLKwh80 11 minutes ago Sumanapala BOT RT @iamirshanrafeek: #LKA With the second death and more than 80 positive cases of COVID-19, India has launched a containment lockdown with… 32 minutes ago Ma 81 COVID-19 positive cases, 1 death leads states to gear up https://t.co/bmaruoE1bj https://t.co/RJ26nxnrAN 36 minutes ago Malli RT @swatic12: @CNBC Praise a country that is responsible for bringing the world health situation and economy to a total halt and causing th… 40 minutes ago Sabina RT @firstpost: India recorded its first #coronavirus-related death late on Thursday after a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in #Karnataka pa… 49 minutes ago IRSHAN MOHAMED 🗨️ #LKA With the second death and more than 80 positive cases of COVID-19, India has launched a containment lockdown w… https://t.co/wA93IxIDO7 51 minutes ago Naren Menon RT @journalistHari: @borzou Save it. India with 1.3 billion people has 2 deaths and 80 positive cases from #Covid_19. UK has 11 deaths and… 1 hour ago