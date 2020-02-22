Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's WT20 | Heather Knight: We've practised how to tackle Poonam Yadav

Women's WT20 | Heather Knight: We've practised how to tackle Poonam Yadav

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
England captain Heather Knight feels tackling spinners, particularly the in-form Poonam Yadav, will be crucial to her side's chances of upstaging an unbeaten India in the semifinal clash of the women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Yadav bamboozled hosts Australia in the opening match of this tournament and her wicket-taking...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand [Video]Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Tackling Indian leg-spinner Poonam Yadav key for England captain Knight

Poonam Yadav performed superbly against hosts Australia in the opening match of the tournament, claiming four wickets to bamboozle the hosts but she failed to...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayDNABBC Sport

Women's WT20: Hail Narendra Hirwani

Women's WT20: Hail Narendra HirwaniSpinner Radha Yadav on Saturday hailed the impact of bowling coach Narendra Hirwani after claiming a career-best 4-23 in India's seven-wicket victory over Sri...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network WT20 World Cup: Heather Knight’s unbeaten 108 helps England thrash Thailand by 98 runs https://t.co/9Lx0jlG4P3 via… https://t.co/nBhXRmExcH 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.