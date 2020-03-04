Global  

Fed Cup: Rutuja Bhosale, Ankita Raina win as India beat Uzbekistan 2-0

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Rutuja Bhosale recorded a come-from-behind win before country's number one player Ankita Raina won the second singles as India secured the Fed Cup tie against Uzbekistan by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead here on Wednesday. Rutuja erased a one-set deficit to defeat Akgul Amanmuradova 2-6 6-2 7-5 in the opening singles to put...
