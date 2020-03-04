Global  

Biden vs Sanders: Who will be better for India?

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020
It will be a race between former vice-president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Donald Trump in the November 2020 Presidential elections.
 Joe Biden's Super Tuesday performance significantly weakened Bernie Sanders. A Biden win in Michigan could break Sanders campaign beyond repair. Michigan may break him. Sanders miraculously won Michigan in 2016, upsetting Hillary Clinton. Sanders proved Clinton’s inability to win over white,...

