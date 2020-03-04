FA Cup: Wayne Rooney can still hurt Manchester United, warns boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat Wayne Rooney poses to Manchester United's FA Cup hopes as the Derby forward looks to prove there is "still fight in an old dog". The Old Trafford giants, on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions, head to Pride Park on Thursday for a fifth-round tie that will pit them against...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat hungry “old dog” Wayne Rooney poses to Manchester United’s FA Cup hopes – and sees no reason why the club... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORT •Daily Star •Team Talk •Independent