FA Cup: Wayne Rooney can still hurt Manchester United, warns boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat Wayne Rooney poses to Manchester United's FA Cup hopes as the Derby forward looks to prove there is "still fight in an old dog". The Old Trafford giants, on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions, head to Pride Park on Thursday for a fifth-round tie that will pit them against...
News video: Solskjaer: Still life in 'old dog' Rooney

Solskjaer: Still life in 'old dog' Rooney 01:00

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney will get a warm reception when he lines up for Derby on Thursday - and can still pose a threat to his former club.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to avoid bite from ‘old dog’ Wayne Rooney

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat hungry “old dog” Wayne Rooney poses to Manchester United’s FA Cup hopes – and sees no reason why the club...
Sport24.co.za | Rooney has quality to hurt Man Utd, warns Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat Derby's Wayne Rooney poses to Manchester United's FA Cup hopes.
