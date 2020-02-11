WWE NXT champion Rhea Ripley on Charlotte Flair, advice for Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () WWE NXT Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the fiercest competitors in the WWE industry today. Rhea, age 23, has quite a few records under her belt. Rhea Ripley was the first NXT UK Women's champion and also the first woman to hold both NXT and NXT UK titles. Ripley is also the first Australian to become world champion in WWE...
As an 18-year-old kid, Simone Johnson certainly had options. She could have chosen to succeed in anything she wanted to in life. However, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wants to keep the family tradition alive and she’s going all-in on being a professional wrestler.