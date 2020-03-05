Global  

Toppin scores 20, leads No. 3 Dayton to 84-57 win over Rhody

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Trey Landers had 14 points and 14 rebounds for No. 3 Dayton on Wednesday night to lead the Flyers to their 19th straight win, 84-57 over Rhode Island. Dayton (28-2, 17-0 Atlantic 10) matched its 1951-52 team for the school record in wins, and with […]
