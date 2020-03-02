Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was washed out here on Thursday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had topped Group A with four victories in as many matches while England had finished second in Group B with three wins and a defeat.
 India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B after losing their opener to South Africa.

