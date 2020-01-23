Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson

Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson

FOX Sports Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats WilliamsonWilliamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes while playing back-to-back games for the first time in his young NBA career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.