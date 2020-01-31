Tim Krul explains water bottle trick after Norwich beat Tottenham on penalties

A cold snap can freeze your car windows, but that water bottle you left in there overnight can provide a fun science experiment.

Guy Doing Trick With Empty Water Bottle Gets Hit in Eye With Cap This guy was fooling around with an empty water bottle kept by his nightstand. He was twisting the bottle to make smoke come out of the top. He intended the bottle cap to fly away from him, but it.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:10Published on January 31, 2020