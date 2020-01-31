Global  

Tim Krul explains water bottle trick after Norwich beat Tottenham on penalties

Daily Star Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Tim Krul explains water bottle trick after Norwich beat Tottenham on penaltiesNorwich knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup on penalties last night and Tim Krul's list of instructions on his water bottle inspired the Canaries to victory
Goalkeeper Krul the hero as Norwich beat Tottenham on penalties

Tim Krul was the hero as Norwich beat Tottenham on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years.
BBC News

Tim Krul's penalty shootout trick which cost Tottenham a potential FA Cup tie vs Man United

Tim Krul's penalty shootout trick which cost Tottenham a potential FA Cup tie vs Man UnitedThe Dutchman saved from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes as Norwich City shocked Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in the fifth round of the FA Cup
Football.london


