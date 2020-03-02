Global  

England team announcement LIVE: Eddie Jones names side to face Wales amid Six Nations coronavirus talks

Independent Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Follow the latest from Eddie Jones's press conference as he names his team for the fourth round of Six Nations fixtures while the RFU enter urgent talks over calling off their final game with Italy
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup

Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup 00:55

 England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year. England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple Crown in a 33-30 victory over Wales that was marred by a red card shown to Manu Tuilagi. Tries by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lillicrap: We're still building [Video]Lillicrap: We're still building

Siwan Lillicrap said Wales are still in the building stage after losing to England in the Six Nations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England v Wales Six Nations Live: Kick-off time, team news and latest updates

England v Wales Six Nations Live: Kick-off time, team news and latest updatesWayne Pivac's men head to Twickenham this afternoon for round four of the Six Nations
Wales Online

England announce 34-man squad for Wales Six Nations match as Mako Vunipola named along with surprise scrum-half

England announce 34-man squad for Wales Six Nations match as Mako Vunipola named along with surprise scrum-halfEddie Jones has revealed his training squad to prepare for the Wales Six Nations match
Wales Online

