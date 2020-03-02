England team announcement LIVE: Eddie Jones names side to face Wales amid Six Nations coronavirus talks

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup 00:55 England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year. England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple Crown in a 33-30 victory over Wales that was marred by a red card shown to Manu Tuilagi. Tries by...