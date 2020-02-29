Global  

England Women v Wales Women: Jess Breach to miss rest of Six Nations through injury

BBC Sport Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
England and Harlequins wing Jess Breach is out for the rest of the women's 6 Nations after picking up an ankle injury in training this week.
