Ice hockey player Johnny Boychuk needs 90 stitches after taking skate to the face during gruesome NHL incident

Thursday, 5 March 2020
An ice hockey player needed 90 stitches after being hit in the face by a skate an NHL clash on Wednesday evening. New York Islanders star Johnny Boychuk’s game ended prematurely when a skate from Montreal Canadiens’ Artturi Lehkonen accidentally caught him on his eyelid. Lehkonen slipped on the ice and the skate on his […]
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk leaves ice after taking skate to the face

Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen fell and his skate came up and appeared to hit New York Islanders defenseman Boychuk in the face under his visor.
Former NHL player Matthew Barnaby arrested for misdemeanor assault, public intoxication

Former NHL player and ESPN hockey analyst Matthew Barnaby was arrested Thursday morning on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and assault.
