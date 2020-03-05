Lee Grant extends contract at Manchester United Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Manchester United's third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2021



The post Lee Grant extends contract at Manchester United appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Manchester United goalkeeper Grant signs contract extension Manchester United’s third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2021, the club have announced.

Belfast Telegraph 14 hours ago Also reported by • talkSPORT

You Might Like

Tweets about this