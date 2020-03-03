Global  

Manchester United give goalkeeper Lee Grant new one-year deal despite just two appearances since 2018 arrival

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a new contract to keep him at Old Trafford for another year. The 37-year-old, who is third choice behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero, has made just two appearances since joining the Red Devils from Stoke in 2018. “I love being here and clearly somebody likes […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United goalkeeper Grant signs contract extension

Manchester United’s third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2021, the club have announced.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORT

Celtic ‘on verge of agreeing’ record-breaking kit deal with adidas

Celtic ‘on verge of agreeing’ record-breaking kit deal with adidasAdidas, who have deals with Manchester United and Real Madrid, are set to replace New Balance as Celtic’s new kit supplier from this summer
Daily Star

