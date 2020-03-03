Global  

Derby County v Manchester United: Wayne Rooney's stunning 2016 curler against Derby

BBC Sport Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Watch Wayne Rooney's incredible curling goal for Manchester United against current club Derby County in the 2016 FA Cup Fourth Round.
News video: Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu

Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu 00:39

 Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney’s experience and insider knowledge will be “extremely important” when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. The Rams captain and former England skipper has had a huge impact since arriving at Pride Park in January,...

'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer [Video]'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Wayne Rooney's impact on Man United, but says he'll want to prove a point when he faces his former side.

Solskjaer: Still life in 'old dog' Rooney [Video]Solskjaer: Still life in 'old dog' Rooney

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney will get a warm reception when he lines up for Derby on Thursday - and can still pose a threat to his former club.

'Rubbish' - Manchester United fans on Derby County and possibility of Wayne Rooney scoring

'Rubbish' - Manchester United fans on Derby County and possibility of Wayne Rooney scoringDerby County news - Manchester United fans have been discussing tonight's FA Cup clash with the Rams and how they might like to see Wayne Rooney score.
Derby County star Wayne Rooney sent message over plans to celebrate against Man Utd

Derby County star Wayne Rooney sent message over plans to celebrate against Man UtdDerby County news - Wayne Rooney says he plans to celebrate should he score against former club Manchester United tonight.
