Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho under investigation in Paraguay over ‘fake passport’ claims

Ronaldinho is being held by police in Paraguay over claims he has fake passports. Authorities raided the Brazil and Barcelona legend’s hotel room, which he is sharing with his brother in Asuncion on Wednesday. Ronaldinho is under investigation for using a fake passport to enter the country, with his brother also being held. The 39-year-old […]



Recent related news from verified sources Ronaldinho and brother arrested for allegedly entering Paraguay with fake passport Brazilian football great Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been arrested in the Paraguayan capital for allegedly entering the country with false...

Mid-Day



Ronaldinho held in Paraguay over fake passport claims The former Brazil forward is being held by police in Paraguay for allegedly using a fake passport.

BBC News



