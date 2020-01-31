Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho under investigation in Paraguay over ‘fake passport’ claims

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho under investigation in Paraguay over ‘fake passport’ claims

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ronaldinho is being held by police in Paraguay over claims he has fake passports. Authorities raided the Brazil and Barcelona legend’s hotel room, which he is sharing with his brother in Asuncion on Wednesday. Ronaldinho is under investigation for using a fake passport to enter the country, with his brother also being held. The 39-year-old […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus [Video]Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus

Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus The policy would remove posts that promote fake cures for the virus. It would also stop misinformation about how to prevent contracting it...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

School District Warns of fake coronavirus claims [Video]School District Warns of fake coronavirus claims

School District Warns of fake coronavirus claims

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ronaldinho and brother arrested for allegedly entering Paraguay with fake passport

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been arrested in the Paraguayan capital for allegedly entering the country with false...
Mid-Day

Ronaldinho held in Paraguay over fake passport claims

The former Brazil forward is being held by police in Paraguay for allegedly using a fake passport.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.