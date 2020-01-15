Global  

RBI imposes 'moratorium' on Yes Bank

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000, sources said.
Recent related news from verified sources

RBI caps Yes Bank withdrawals at ₹50,000 per account in a month

RBI supersedes the board of Yes Bank, which has not been able to raise required capital for the last six months. It also appointed former Chief Financial Officer...
Hindu Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesDNA

India places troubled Yes Bank under moratorium, limits withdrawals

India's government on Thursday placed troubled private lender Yes Bank under a moratorium till April 3, superseding its board of directors and limiting...
Reuters India Also reported by •DNA

