The Undertaker posts rare tweet as legend fumes over WWE treatment of his wife Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Michelle McCool has been married to The Undertaker for almost 10 years - and the WWE legend was not happy with Vince McMahon's company when he was omitted from a list of top female wrestlers Michelle McCool has been married to The Undertaker for almost 10 years - and the WWE legend was not happy with Vince McMahon's company when he was omitted from a list of top female wrestlers 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sports news 247 The Undertaker posts rare tweet as legend fumes over WWE treatment of his wife https://t.co/ZYFl6zUIHD https://t.co/Glqp4nZyEH 4 days ago Mirror WWE RT @DailyStar_Sport: The Undertaker posts rare tweet as legend fumes over WWE treatment of his wife Michelle McCool https://t.co/yo0vXTr4Yk… 5 days ago Daily Star Sport The Undertaker posts rare tweet as legend fumes over WWE treatment of his wife Michelle McCool… https://t.co/4GChDif3Be 5 days ago