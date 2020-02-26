Global  

Collin McHugh joins pitching-needy Boston Red Sox

FOX Sports Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Right-hander Collin McHugh agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million
