Bahrain F1 GP ticket sales halted for coronavirus assessment

Autosport Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Bahrain GP organisers have halted ticket sales for the second round of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar while the country's coronavirus situation is assessed
American takes big step to spur ticket sales amid coronavirus worries

American Airlines is waiving change fees for tickets bought in the next two weeks as the airline industry grapples with how to spur ticket sales amid growing...
bizjournals


