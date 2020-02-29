Global  

Premier League ditches pre-match handshakes because of coronavirus while Liverpool won’t use mascots

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Premier League has scrapped the usual pre-match handshakes between teams and officials because of fears over the spread of coronavirus. The measure will be in place for the foreseeable future from this weekend’s round of fixtures. The teams will line up as usual but instead of shaking hands, the home side will walk past […]
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season

Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season 01:44

 Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham lost to Wolves at home with the race for the Champions League hotting up.

