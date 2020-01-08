FA Cup: Luke Shaw's shot loops into the net as Manchester United take the lead

Luke Shaw's shot loops up and over Kelle Roos to give Manchester United the lead over Derby County in their FA Cup fifth round match at Pride Park.



Recent related videos from verified sources Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published on January 28, 2020 Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published on January 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies Luke Shaw concern for Club Brugge Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Luke Shaw could face a ‘handful’ when he comes up against Club Brugge star Krepin Diatta

Daily Star 1 week ago



Luke Shaw: Manchester United full-back outlines ambitions for the season BBC Local News: Manchester -- Luke Shaw is desperate to play in a final for Manchester United having missed out on the last four the Red Devils have appeared in.

BBC Local News 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this