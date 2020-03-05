Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > White Sox, Yoan Moncada agree on five-year, $70 million extension

White Sox, Yoan Moncada agree on five-year, $70 million extension

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Yoan Moncada broke out for the Chicago White Sox in 2019, batting .315 with 25 home runs and 79 RBI.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: White Sox INF Moncada agrees to 5-year contract

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a five-year contract with Yoán Moncada, locking up another one of their promising young hitters. A...
Seattle Times

MLB notebook: White Sox’s Moncada reportedly gets $70 million extension

The Chicago White Sox and third baseman Yoan Moncada have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $70 million, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.
Reuters


Tweets about this

aioerger27

andy ILL BBALL RT @CST_soxvan: White Sox, Yoan Moncada agree on 5-year, $70 million extension https://t.co/XmNV443t0G 6 minutes ago

reviews_blogger

Blogger Book Reviews White Sox, Yoan Moncada agree on five-year, $70 million extension Yoan Moncada broke out for the Chicago White Sox… https://t.co/YNZ7gf6jvk 3 hours ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Yoan Moncada, White Sox agree to long-term extension worth up to $90 million, per reports https://t.co/cPeumoZghE 5 hours ago

asdfgeeeee2

aasseew White Sox reportedly agree to a 5-year, $70 million contract extension with Yoan Moncada https://t.co/lzYOVsqLPp https://t.co/jtzpmjhxw0 5 hours ago

ENQSports

Enquirer Sports White Sox, Yoan Moncada agree on five-year, $70 million extension https://t.co/JJRJvTMF7Q 8 hours ago

ichiro998

SEAHAWKS fanatic White Sox, Yoan Moncada agree to 5-year extension. #MLB 8 hours ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: The @whitesox have reportedly agreed to a $70 million, five-year contract with Yoan Moncada, locking up another one of their… 9 hours ago

choptopmoseley

Bill Moseley Report: White Sox, Yoán Moncada agree to 5-year extension https://t.co/ABKYlCXb8U via @YahooSports Yeah, White Sox!!!!!!! 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.