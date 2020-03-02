Global  

Owen Farrell braced for threat of club teammate Nick Tompkins in England v Wales Six Nations clash as he weighs in on referee approach

Wales Online Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
England captain Owen Farrell has opened up about Dan Biggar, Alun Wyn Jones and Nick Tompkins ahead of England v Wales on Saturday
News video: England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash 00:59

 England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday. England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14 was postponed amid coronavirus fears, and is due to be rescheduled...

