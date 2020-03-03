Global  

Lakers to sign Dion Waiters for remainder of season

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Dion Waiters is expected to sign with the Lakers after a workout and meeting included discussions about staying professional on and off the court.
Recent related news from verified sources

Lakers reportedly sign Dion Waiters for remainder of season, but expectations have been set

The Lakers are taking a big swing to try to find a bench scorer
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX Sports

Nick Wright: Lakers should sign J.R. Smith over Waiters — 'he won't flinch in the spotlight'

Nick Wright: Lakers should sign J.R. Smith over Waiters — 'he won't flinch in the spotlight'Nick Wright is joined by Vincent Goodwill and Kevin Wildes to discuss whether the Los Angeles Lakers should sign Dion Waiters or J.R. Smith for a deep playoff...
FOX Sports

GtGFiend

Fiend RT @247Sports: Dion Waiters is reportedly back in the NBA. https://t.co/fbS7Rwyit5 https://t.co/8OGbkgBWGz 3 seconds ago

shizz_65

SHIZZ RT @LegionHoops: BREAKING: Dion Waiters will sign with the Lakers. https://t.co/yjtGK2IAjS 22 seconds ago

Treyvon2018

Trey Williams RT @Stadium: "This could be Waiters' final opportunity here." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Lakers' agreement to sign Dion Wai… 51 seconds ago

justashrewz

Shrewz the Laker fan (41-12) RT @TheHoopCentral: BREAKING: Dion Waiters will sign with the Lakers, per Shams. 53 seconds ago

ohmarhernandez

. RT @taniaganguli: Can confirm the Lakers plan to sign Dion Waiters for the remainder of the season. He worked out for the team on Monday.… 1 minute ago

sixx9kidd

Ken Lakers Sign Dion Waiters Over JR Smith. Come on Bron 2 minutes ago

Davideblu

DavideBlu RT @LakersNation: BREAKING: Lakers reportedly sign Dion Waiters after waiving Troy Daniels. 👀 https://t.co/T7jcfRd6zm https://t.co/aV1lKSPV… 3 minutes ago

_Ry___

RoNdo RT @RTNBA: Dion Waiters has agreed to sign with the Lakers for the remainder of the season. Per @ShamsCharania 3 minutes ago

