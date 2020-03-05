Global  

Coronavirus live: Ireland reports 13 cases

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Total coronavirus cases has crossed 95,000 globally, with over 3,200 deaths. In India a man from Ghaziabad, UP became the 30th person testing positive. Efforts are on to bring back Indians stranded in Iran, the health minister informed Parliament today. Stay with TOI for live updates.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 22 Cases Reported In New York, 2 Presumptive Positive Cases In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: 22 Cases Reported In New York, 2 Presumptive Positive Cases In New Jersey 03:04

 There are 22 cases of coronavirus in New York and two cases in New Jersey; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Increase In Pennsylvania [Video]Coronavirus Cases Continue To Increase In Pennsylvania

There are now 10 presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, KDKA's Shelby Cassese reports.

Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - 10 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pa. [Video]Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - 10 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pa.

There are now 10 presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, KDKA'S Shelby Cassesse reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ireland reports first coronavirus community transmission, cases hit 13

Health authorities in Ireland reported the first community transmission of coronavirus not associated with travel from an affected area of Italy on Thursday as...
Coronavirus: Three new cases in Republic as Northern Ireland schools undergo 'enhanced clean'

Three new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, it has been revealed.
TrumanKelly

Ned Kelly RT @OTarlach: As Ireland welcomes thousands of Italians to Dublin. UK reports biggest singly-day rise in coronavirus cases as containment p… 1 day ago

OTarlach

WASH YOUR HANDS. As Ireland welcomes thousands of Italians to Dublin. UK reports biggest singly-day rise in coronavirus cases as con… https://t.co/C2oEOpXg7z 2 days ago

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU Coronavirus Live Updates: Ireland reports first coronavirus community transmission https://t.co/4Ovnbgc1h6 4 days ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Ireland reports 7 new coronavirus cases https://t.co/gRcaJ1DHPZ 4 days ago

MikeMol1982

Mike Molloy RT @glennthewatcher: “A healthcare professional in the west of Ireland is among the latest group of people to test positive for the coronav… 4 days ago

MikeMol1982

Mike Molloy RT @GorseFires: Police in Northern Ireland may face 12-hour shifts and cancelled rest days if coronavirus has a serious impact on staffing… 4 days ago

GorseFires

GorseFires Collectif Police in Northern Ireland may face 12-hour shifts and cancelled rest days if coronavirus has a serious impact on s… https://t.co/f68Zty1IuV 4 days ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “A healthcare professional in the west of Ireland is among the latest group of people to test positive for the coro… https://t.co/t3hJ1dpfdk 4 days ago

