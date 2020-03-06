Friday Night SmackDown, March 6, 2020

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lacey Evans & Naomi team up again for a rematch against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks. Also, "Firefly Fun House" returns after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania challenge to John Cena on last week's SmackDown. Lacey Evans & Naomi team up again for a rematch against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks. Also, "Firefly Fun House" returns after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania challenge to John Cena on last week's SmackDown. 👓 View full article

