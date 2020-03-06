Global  

Curry returns to court for first game in four months

ESPN Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Aside from his exuberance, the most notable part of Steph Curry's return is the impact it had on everybody else around him, as Warriors staffers smiled widely throughout the day in anticipation of Curry's return.
