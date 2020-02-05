Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Davis Cup: India bench No. 1 Sumit Nagal for Croatia tie

Davis Cup: India bench No. 1 Sumit Nagal for Croatia tie

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In a bold decision, underdogs India on Thursday preferred Ramkumar Ramanathan over No. 1 singles player Sumit Nagal for their clash against top seeds Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers beginning here on Friday. The hosts will be led by world number 37 Marin Cilic and the 2014 US Open champion is the only top-50 singles player in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Davis Cup: AITA retains Leander Paes in playing squad for Croatia tie

The AITA selection committee on Tuesday decided to keep veteran Leander Paes in the five-member playing squad for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Croatia,...
Mid-Day

Millman's great escape leaves Australia with one leg in Davis Cup finals

Stalwart John Millman produced a great escape to deliver Australia a 2-0 lead over Brazil in their Davis Cup tie.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Mid-DayNews24The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

News18Sports

News18 Sports India chose Ramkumar Ramanathan over number one singles player Sumit Nagal for their clash against Croatia in the… https://t.co/SMZpdDK1Gp 5 hours ago

news_ondaily

NewsOn Davis Cup Qualifiers: India Take Bold Decision, Bench No.1 Ranked Sumit Nagal for Croatia Clash https://t.co/rgMbjCmsCW 7 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Davis Cup Qualifiers: India Take Bold Decision, Bench No.1 Ranked Sumit Nagal for Croatia Clash… https://t.co/697W2HipoB 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.