Women's WT20 final | Megan Schutt: I just hate playing India

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Ahead of the much-anticipated final against India on Sunday in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, Australia's Megan Schutt has a clear plea to skipper Meg Lanning -- she doesn't want to bowl to Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Schutt bore the brunt of Verma and Mandhana's attacking cricket in the very first over during last...
News video: ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News 02:01

 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News [Video]Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News

India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B..

Women T20 WC Poonam Yadav father proud of India opening win [Video]Women T20 WC Poonam Yadav father proud of India opening win

Women T20 WC Poonam Yadav father proud of India opening win

Australian bowler Megan Schutt says she 'hates playing against India' ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup final

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 semi-finals doubleheader saw a lot of drama. From the first clash between India-England being washed out due to rain to...
DNA

Women's WT20 l Harmanpreet Kaur: Knew we had to win them all

Women's WT20 l Harmanpreet Kaur: Knew we had to win them allThe unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was washed out here...
Mid-Day

