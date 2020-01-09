You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout The Maple Leafs take on the Jets in a shootout to determine the victor after Auston Matthews' late game-tying tally Credit: NHL Duration: 03:38Published on January 9, 2020

Tweets about this MLB &NHL News Now Kings come through for rare 1-0 shootout win over Maple Leafs - National Hockey League News -… https://t.co/TWC9Un2Y0r 6 hours ago Los Angeles Sports News Kings come through for rare 1-0 shootout win over Maple Leafs - National Hockey League News -… https://t.co/Plweu6ZPAy 6 hours ago Kitchener Waterloo 🇨🇦 Los Angeles Kings come through for rare 1-0 shootout win over Toronto Maple Leafs - https://t.co/txu51FmoT7 https://t.co/xp5nlwwOi8 10 hours ago Kingston Now 🎯 Los Angeles Kings come through for rare 1-0 shootout win over Toronto Maple Leafs - https://t.co/TKj0GGXQS2 https://t.co/EDbKfyNVcd 10 hours ago TravisNorris Read this: "Kings Come Through in Shootout for 1-0 Win Over Maple Leafs" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/TMkwORjgMk 14 hours ago rob jannetty Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple Leafs https://t.co/7DHYRqgPPu 14 hours ago texaspost Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple Leafs https://t.co/BV4EfwX99K https://t.co/HinJj8sUpH 14 hours ago Distinct Athlete Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple Leafs https://t.co/8oAHEJKt0v https://t.co/Xl3jZZSNmG 14 hours ago