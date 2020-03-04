Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Road Safety World Series 2020: Complete squads and schedule

Road Safety World Series 2020: Complete squads and schedule

Zee News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will once again come up against each other for a cause when India Legends take on West Indies Legends in the opening clash of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 7.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Thai engineering students test go-karts built in class

Thai engineering students test go-karts built in class 02:14

 Young mechanics tested driving go-karts that they built in classes to improve road safety. Footage from Monday (March 02) shows the engineering students races on their mini vehicles in Trang, southern Thailand. One of the students named Piyaphan Jittawong, 18, said the purpose of the vehicles...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends face Brian Lara's West Indies Legends in opener

 The opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series between the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends and Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends will be held...
Zee News

Excited to get another chance to play with Sachin Tendulkar, says Virender Sehwag ahead of Road Safety World Series

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag will be part of the Road Safety World Series and he said he is excited about the event. He also spoke about he is looking...
DNA


Tweets about this

Cr7Kunal319

kunal singh RT @dna: Excited to get another chance to play with Sachin Tendulkar, says Virender Sehwag ahead of Road Safety World Series https://t.co/I… 5 minutes ago

DurgaRa11986213

Durga Ram Choudhary RT @karishmakotak: And it’s been a good day!!! Ready to shoot for this fabulous new 🏏 cricket league Unacademy Road Safety World Series sta… 16 minutes ago

Kamalarasan_STR

Kamalarasan RT @AzzamAmeen: WATCH : Murali bowling to Marvan Attapattu as Sri Lanka Legends prepare for Road Safety World Series 🇱🇰🏏 https://t.co/2OLPg… 31 minutes ago

MISHI33905752

MISHI RT @unacademy: Exciting times for Mumbaikars and Punekars! Comment here and get a chance to win match tickets for the @AustraliaLegen1 vs @… 58 minutes ago

jaybhattgujarat

Jay Bhatt Road safety world Series will start today at night. Sachin Tendulkar and many former cricketers will play matches.… https://t.co/PUD38ZzkSJ 1 hour ago

Sachinist

Sachinist.com Batting maestro @sachin_rt was in full flow at the Brabourne Stadium. #GodIsBack @RSWorldSeries https://t.co/rgIMP33pIT 1 hour ago

vijayomtex

Vijay Patel Action Reply Starts today at Wankhede Stadium. Safety before big match even Sachin using omtex catching gloves . Ro… https://t.co/adF2Dsyk8N 2 hours ago

DJDarsh

Darshan Phadnis @STUPIDREACTIONS If you guys are interested in watching a live cricket game, then can go to Aus-Legends v SL-Legend… https://t.co/facjbkyQwv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.